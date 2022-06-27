Tottenham targeting Everton duo Richarlison and Gordon in £85m double swoop

The Brazilian forward has been on Antonio Conte's radar all summer, and now Spurs are keen on his team-mate.

Tottenham are ready to step up their interest in Richarlison and are also considering a move for his Everton team-mate Anthony Gordon, GOAL can confirm.

The north Londoners are desperate to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season, and have targeted the Toffees duo in what would be an eye-catching double deal if it were to come off.

Spurs will, however, face competition from Chelsea for Richarlison, and would need to produce an attractive offer to convince Everton to part with home-grown prospect Gordon.

What is the situation with Tottenham and Richarlison?

Richarlison is the Tottenham’s top target, and the Brazilian is understood to be keen to leave Goodison Park as he wishes to play Champions League football.

Everton sources value the forward - who scored 11 goals as the Toffees narrowly avoided relegation last season - at more than £60 million ($73m), but an official bid is expected in the coming days, with Spurs set to meet with the player’s representatives over a potential deal.

Chelsea are also interested, though uncertainty surrounds their transfer activity at present following the departures of chairman Bruce Buck, director Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech, the club’s technical and performance advisor, in recent weeks.

Why do Spurs want Anthony Gordon?

Gordon, meanwhile, represents an intriguing situation. The 21-year-old was one of Everton’s rare bright spots last season, making 40 appearances and scoring four goals in what was a breakthrough campaign.

A product of the Blues’ academy, he is understood to have little desire to move on, and the club are aware of what selling a promising, home-grown prospect to a Premier League rival would look like, PR-wise. Gordon is valued by both manager Frank Lampard and director of football Kevin Thelwell.

But with Lampard knowing he needs to sell players before targeting new signings, an offer of £25m ($31m) or more could prove tempting for Everton, and Spurs are ready to test their resolve.

Gordon’s ability to play in multiple positions, as well as his home-grown status, appeals to Tottenham. The England Under-21 international is viewed by Antonio Conte and director of football Fabio Paratici as a young, talented player who could flourish under Conte’s guidance.

Everton are keen to sign Spurs midfielder Harry Winks, who could be used as a makeweight in negotiations for Richarlison and Gordon. Winks is eager to leave in search for first-team football, though Everton would prefer an initial loan move if possible.

Who else have Tottenham signed this summer?

Spurs have moved quickly to strengthen a squad which pipped Arsenal to Champions League qualification last season.

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has joined in a £25m ($30m) deal, with Croatian star Ivan Perisic also signed on a free transfer from Inter.

Back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster has also arrived from Southampton, and a deal to turn Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move from Juventus in a permanent switch is also expected to be completed.

