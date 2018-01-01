Tottenham star Son set to miss Chelsea Carabao Cup semi-final after South Korea call-up

The Spurs forward is likely to miss the second leg of their clash with the Blues and could be unavailable for up to three weeks

Tottenham star Son Heung-min is set to miss the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final after being called up to take part in the Asian Cup with South Korea.

The talented forward netted Spurs’ opening goal in their quarter-final victory over Arsenal on Wednesday night and was a constant menace throughout.

But it’s been confirmed that Son will join up with the South Korea squad following Spurs’ Premier League match with Manchester United on Sunday January 13.

He will be available to play in the first leg against the Blues, which takes place during the week commencing January 7, but could be absent for the second leg on week commencing January 21.

The Asian Cup is to take place in the United Arab Emirates, with 24 nations from across Asia taking part from January 5 until February 1.

Son is only joining up with South Korea ahead of their final group match, but if they progress, he could miss up to four matches for Spurs.

Aside from their Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are scheduled to face Fulham, Watford and Newcastle United during the time in which the Asian Cup takes place.

Whatever happens, Son is likely to available for selection again for Spurs’ Premier League tie against Leicester City on February 10.

The Asian Cup usually takes place every four years and South Korea were the runners up in the last tournament, which was staged in 2015.

This year, they have been drawn to play against China, Philippines and Kyrgyz Republic in Group C, but Son will only be available to play against China.

In September, Son captained the South Korea side that won the Asian Games, which consequently meant that he would avoid military service for his country.