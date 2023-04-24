Tottenham SACK interim manager Cristian Stellini after less than a month in charge following 6-1 Newcastle humiliation

Cristian Stellini has departed Tottenham after less than a month in charge following Sunday's 6-1 humiliation by Newcastle at St. James' Park.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham have confirmed that Stellini and his coaching staff have departed the club in the wake of the team's devastating 6-1 hammering by Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday. Stellini took over on an interim basis on March 26 after Antonio Conte was sacked but has now followed his compatriot out of the door.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the Board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine," a statement from Spurs chairman Daniel Levy read.

"Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Levy also confirmed that Ryan Mason, who has filled in as interim boss previously, will take charge of the team once again for the time being.

"Ryan Mason will take over Head Coach duties with immediate effect," he confirmed. "Ryan knows the club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sunday's defeat was a damaging result for Spurs and their hopes of securing Champions League football for next season. Tottenham currently sit in fifth place in the table but are four points behind Manchester United in fourth, having played two games more than the Red Devils.

DID YOU KNOW: Spurs have conceded nine goals across their last two Premier League matches, letting in three against Bournemouth in their previous game. It’s the most goals they’ve conceded across two consecutive league games since May 2003 (9 – 5 vs Middlesbrough and 4 vs Blackburn).

WHAT NEXT? Spurs are back in action on Thursday in the Premier League when they host top-four rivals Manchester United.