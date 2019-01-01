Tottenham pushing to sign Hull City starlet Bowen in January

Keen to add another homegrown player to the ranks, Spurs are eyeing a winter swoop for the young forward

Tottenham are trying to sign Jarrod Bowen in the January transfer window, Goal can confirm.

Spurs are eager to sign a homegrown player this winter, and the 22-year-old Hull City forward would provide a strong option up top to provide support for Harry Kane.

Bowen has scored 26 goals in the Championship over the last season-and-a-half, with 11 of those goals coming in 26 matches this campaign.

Spurs have space for a homegrown player in their Premier League squad after the club submitted a team of fewer than 25 in the summer.

Tottenham currently have three forwards on the roster that are struggling to contribute to the first team as Vincent Janssen, Fernando Llorente and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou haven't truly provided much for the third-placed club.

It also seems likely that any move for Bowen would have to be preceeded by the sale of one of the aforementioned underperformers, which may not be easy.

Spurs would have to pay a decent fee to sign Bowen, too, with it likely that they would have to shell out around £20 million ($25m) to pry the young forward away from Hull.

Bowen effectively has three-and-a-half years left on his deal with his contract set to expire in 2021, with a year-long club option to extend coming right after.

Hull believe he is worth a similar price to other attackers that have recently made the step up from the Championship, including James Maddison, who moved from Norwich City to Leicester City for £24m ($30m) last summer.

The Championship club currently sits 13th in the league despite a 6-0 win over Bolton on Tuesday that saw Bowen find the back of the net. Next up is an FA Cup clash with Millwall before a return to league play against Sheffield Wednesday.

Spurs, meanwhile, are fresh off a 3-0 battering of Cardiff ahead of Friday's FA Cup match against Tranmere and next week's League Cup semi-final against Chelsea.