Tottenham are flying high at the Premier League summit, and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino believes they have what it takes to go all the way.

Pochettino back at Spurs on Monday

Insists they are title contenders

Says return will be "a happy day"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine faces up against his former club on Monday for the first time since taking over at the helm of the Blues. While Chelsea have failed to properly get going so far this campaign, currently sitting in the bottom half, Pochettino's ex-employers Spurs remain unbeaten and are top of the table. Asked if the north London club have the ability to keep up such form, the Blues boss was full of praise for Ange Postecoglou and his team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yes [they are title contenders]. I think so," Pochettino claimed in Friday's press conference. "They are doing a fantastic job. Ange, and the coaching staff who I know well, are doing very well. It's early in the season, but they are showing the quality to be a contender."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino managed Spurs between 2014 and 2019 and took them to their first ever Champions League final in 2019, with few managers - until Postecoglou this term - coming close to the quality and style of football achieved under his tenure. And the Chelsea boss insisted that Monday's encounter will be "special", as he looks back on his time in north London fondly.

Article continues below

"It's really special to come back after four years to a place where we have amazing memories. It's special. I am not going to lie. When we left the club it was a difficult moment... it's going to be exciting [to be back]. It's strange to go back [to Spurs] as the Chelsea manager but it's going to be a happy day."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR POCHETTINO? Chelsea languish down in 11th ahead of Monday's matchup, when the Argentine will be aiming to avoid a fifth defeat in 11 league games.