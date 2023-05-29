Chelsea's appointment of former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino will be a bitter pill for many Spurs fans to swallow.

Chelsea appoint Pochettino

Tottenham turned down chance to reappoint former boss

Spurs still without permanent manager

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea finally confirmed the appointment of the 51-year-old on Monday. And according to a report in the Evening Standard, the Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was reluctant to rehire Pochettino as he wanted a newer, younger version – albeit still in the 'Poch mould' – as his next manager in north London.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Spurs still looking for Antonio Conte's long-term successor, there was some bafflement that Levy did not approach Pochettino, who is the club's most successful manager of the Premier League era and still adored by fans. The same reports claim Levy 'put feelers out' but went no further in his efforts to lure the Argentine back, not wanting to be 'ruled by emotion'.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It leaves Tottenham still without a manager, with Ryan Mason having led them until the end of the season after Conte's assistant Cristian Stellini was sacked from his role of interim manager. Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is now the favourite to take over at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the likes of Arne Slot and Julian Nagelsmann were ruled out of the race.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Levy will hope to have a new permanent manager in place by the time the summer transfer window opens on June 14, with Tottenham's pre-season friendlies beginning in July.