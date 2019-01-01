Tottenham defender Foyth ruled out until September

The defender has sustained ankle ligament damage during a friendly this summer

defender Juan Foyth is set to be sidelined until September due to an ankle ligament injury.

The centre-back sustained the problem during the Audi Cup pre-season match with Bayern Munich last month, with manager Mauricio Pochettino admitting at the time that the player was in some pain.

Subsequent tests have revealed Foyth has damaged the lateral ligament in his left ankle and is not due to resume first-team duties until next month.

The 21-year-old is suspended for Spurs' first two games of the season against and following his red card against Bournemouth at the tail end of the 2018-19 season.

He is unlikely to be fit for the home game against on August 25 or the north London derby with on September 1.

The Argentine made 17 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham last season - his maiden campaign as a first-team player. However, Foyth’s performances received mixed reviews from fans.

In particular, the showing against Wolverhampton Wanderers in November and his dismal display against Bournemouth in May when he was sent off.

The defender is expected to play a bigger role in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for the upcoming season following the departure of Kieran Trippier to . While Foyth is predominantly a centre-back, many believe the 21-year-old will also act as cover for Serge Aurier.

However, Foyth’s injury means Pochettino has no back up for the International and could be forced to delve into the market for a replacement right-back.

Foyth has also earned seven caps for and was part of this summer’s Copa America squad, who finished third, which delayed his return to Tottenham this summer.

Spurs kick the season off against newly promoted Villa on Saturday and will be hoping to take three points from the West Midlands side.

To date, Spurs have added Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele this summer, with the former heading back to on loan.

The north London side are also being linked with Foyth’s fellow Argentine Giovani Lo Celso from Spanish side .