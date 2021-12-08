Tottenham Conference League clash vs Rennes postponed following Covid-19 outbreak

Tottenham's UEFA Conference League clash with Rennes on Thursday has been postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19, the Londoners have confirmed.

Eight players and five further members of staff tested positive for Spurs in the build-up to the match, leaving the club severely limited in terms of selection options.

As well as suspending their upcoming game, the club is taking measures to limit the spread of the virus further.

What was said?

"We can confirm that our UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow (Thursday 9 December at 8pm UK) after a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Club," Tottenham explained in a statement released on the club's official website on Wednesday.

"Discussions are ongoing with UEFA and we shall provide a further update on this fixture in due course.

"Additionally, following discussions with the Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) and DCMS advisers, the Club has been advised to close the First Team area of its Training Centre at this time, in the interests of the health and safety of players and staff.

"All other areas of the Training Centre remain operational."

Conte's view

The statement passed no comment on whether Spurs' visit to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday would go ahead.

Manager Antonio Conte, though, acknowledged that the outbreak represented a nightmare for the club and its employees.

"Eight players and five members of staff but the problem is that every day we're having people with Covid, people that yesterday weren't positive and today are, and we're continuing to have contact with. It's a serious problem," the Italian told reporters at Wednesday's pre-match press conference, prior to the meeting with Rennes being cancelled.

"Everyone is a bit scared. People have families. Why do we have to take the risk? This is my question. Today, two positives. And tomorrow, who? Me? I don't know. Better me than a player for sure. But I think it's not right for everyone. We have contact with our families."

