Tottenham announce Morgan will return to United States in January

The experienced striker will go back to her homeland to link up with the Orlando Pride squad again

have announced that Alex Morgan will return to the United States in January.

Morgan joined Tottenham from Orlando Pride on a one-season deal in the summer transfer window, having spent the previous three years of his career at the Exploria Stadium.

The 31-year-old, who was part of the USWNT World Cup-winning squad in 2019, was seen as a major coup for Spurs due to her status as one of the top players in the women's game.

Unfortunately, the experienced striker's first few months in north London have been overshadowed by fitness issues, with a niggling knee problem preventing her from making her debut until November.

Morgan finally opened her scoring account for Tottenham from the penalty spot in a 3-1 Women's win over on December 6, and repeated the trick in a victory against Aston Villa by the same scoreline seven days later.

However, the terms of the American forward's current contract allow her to go back to Orlando Pride in the new year, with the new National Women's Soccer League season due to kick off in February.

Spurs have now confirmed that Morgan will rejoin the NWSL outfit in 2021, with an official statement on the club's Twitter account reading: "We can confirm that Alex Morgan will be returning to the United States in the new year after the conclusion of the first half of the season."

Morgan delivered the following message to the club's staff and fans on Monday afternoon: “I will be forever grateful to the club, my team-mates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family.

“From the moment I arrived in London, I realised I was part of a first-class organisation, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special... COYS.”

Tottenham Head of Women's Football Heather Cowan has expressed her gratitude towards Morgan for her contribution to the club's cause while wishing her good luck as she embarks on the next chapter of her career.

“We were delighted at the start of the season when Alex chose us as her club to help regain fitness and take her first steps back into competitive football after giving birth earlier this year," said Cowan.

“It has been a pleasure to have Alex with us during this period and the whole squad has taken a lot from working every day with someone at the top of the women's game.

“We wish Alex all the best for the future both at club and international level as she prepares to return back home with her family. She will always be welcome here at Spurs.”