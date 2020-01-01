Top position belongs to KMC, not vocal Azam FC - Mwagala

The 2014 league champions are leading the pack with maximum points from three games played

Mainland League side KMC FC have sent a notice to leaders Azam FC stating they will reclaim their position after the top-tier game scheduled for Monday.

The Kinondoni-based side will be away to Mwadui aiming at getting maximum points to get back on top of the table. Having collected maximum points from their initial two games, the Municipal charges are riding high in confidence, hoping to make it three wins in a row.

"This game [against Mwadui FC] is very important to us since we must win it to dislodge the bragging [Azam FC] from the top of the table," Christina Mwagala, who is KMC's Communications Officer told Mwanaspoti.

"[Azam] have been vocal saying the 2020/21 league title belongs to them, but we have served them a notice, rightful owners, KMC, are on the way, and in a few hours time they will be back on top."

The administrator is confident of getting maximum points to the point that she has asked the fans not to expect anything less than a win.

"We have nothing to lose in this match, all we are going for are maximum points and we are sure to get them," Mwagala continued.

"Our fans should come into the stadium confident that KMC are going to get a win, and our opponents should also know they do not stand a chance of getting anything from Monday's game.

"All the players are in a good shape, no injuries have been reported and the team is in good shape, ready for our important game," she concluded.

KMC started the campaign on a high note, defeating Mbeya City 4-0 in their league's opening game.

They followed it up with a 2-1 win against Tanzania Prisons to ensure they have maximum points from the games played.

Mwadui lost by a solitary goal to newcomers Dodoma Jiji FC before falling by the same margin to Biashara Mara United.

Azam are on nine points from the three matches played while Simba SC, Dodoma Jiji, and Yanga SC are on seven points in second, third and fourth positions respectively.

KMC and Biashara United follow with six points each.