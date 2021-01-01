'Top clubs' are interested in Napoli's Insigne, says agent

The Napoli forward's current contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022

Lorenzo Insigne’s agent says the striker is flattered by interest from “top clubs” but the forward’s focus is on having a successful end to the season with Napoli.

The 29-year-old’s contract has just under 18 months to run and talks are ongoing with regard to an extension.

Insigne scored twice in Napoli’s 3-1 win over Bologna on Sunday, and his focus is on the final couple of months of the season as opposed to transfer speculation.

What was said?

“Of course, there are top clubs interested in him,” his agent Vincenzo Pisacane told Radio Punto Nuovo. “We are flattered by the interest of these clubs, but we are focused on finishing the season. There will be time to discuss the contract extension.

“The only thing he is thinking about is Napoli and the qualification for the Champions League. He feels the responsibility of being captain.”

Who would be interested in Insigne?

Manchester City would be an obvious place to start, as they were linked with the forward last summer and are still to find a replacement for Sergio Aguero. Insigne is not a striker in the mould of Aguero, but can operate in a number of positions in attack.

The possible issue would be Insigne’s age, as he will be 30 before next season gets underway and he would likely be a stop-gap solution as opposed to a long-term replacement for Aguero.

The flip side to that is City boss Pep Guardiola could view Insigne as a transitional option, ahead of bringing in younger legs further down the line.

Aside from loan spells away at the fledgling stage of his development, Insigne has spent his entire career with the Partenopei. As such, it would be a huge wrench for him to leave the club for another team in Serie A - and his agent may be leveraging his position in negotiations.

