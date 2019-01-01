‘Top and soaring’ – Super Eagles earn fans’ praise after Seychelles triumph

The three-time African champions ended the Afcon qualifiers as group leaders after humbling the Pirates in Asaba

Goals from Odion Ighalo, Henry Onyekuru and Moses Simon gave a 3-1 win over Seychelles as they concluded their qualifying campaign as Group E leaders.

The Super Eagles maintained a run of four wins, a draw and a loss to sit at the summit of their group with 13 points from six matches.

Article continues below

After drawing the curtain on the qualifiers at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, fans took to social media to celebrate the team’s victory and return to the continental showpiece for the first time since their triumph in 2013.

FT: Nigeria 3-1 Seychelles

Very well done as @NGSuperEagles — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) March 22, 2019

Congrats the Super Eagles.... Who's Next? #NGASEY — Fet Olu (@Fet_Olu) March 22, 2019

It's a game not war.

It's also a competition , and the ultimate objective is QUALIFICATION. Weldone #SuperEagles . — Oladeji Morakinyo (@DejiMorakinyo) March 22, 2019

Congratulations super Eagles! Top and soaring!

3-1, straight up to !!

#NGASEY #SuperEagles — SolexxCypher (@SolexxCypher) March 22, 2019

up Super Eagles. Congrats #nigeria — Gbenga Precious (@gbengaprecious7) March 22, 2019

No problem, keep it up super eagles https://t.co/oFg3B3myVk — Kay 🌿 (@nutmegiwobi) March 22, 2019

Congratulations on your victory

Go Super Eagles!!! 🦅🦅🦅🇳🇬#NGASEY — Osaode Eghianruwa™️ (@OsaodeGhian) March 22, 2019