Tonombe: Yanga SC seal signing of midfielder from AS Vita Club

The Jangwani Street giants have unveiled another striker as they strive to beef up their squad for the new season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have announced another signing after unveiling Mukoko Tonombe ahead of the new season.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) midfielder was also a transfer target for Yanga's rivals Simba SC, but he has finally been confirmed by the Jangwani giants in a post on their social media pages.

“Record league champions can confirm the arrival of Mukoko {Tonombe] from AS ,” the club wrote without giving the duration of the contract signed by the player, who also features for the DRC national team.

He becomes the eighth signing for the club who have also brought on board defender Bakari Mwamnyeto from Coastal Union, Yassin Mustapha from Polisi , Zawadi Mauya from Kagera Sugar, Abdallah Shaibu from II, Waziri Junior from Mbao FC, Kibwana Shomari from Mtibwa Sugar and Farid Mussa from CD Tenerife in .

The Jangwani giants shocked many including their fans after they moved to send home 14 players, among them captain Papy Tshishimbi, after they finished the 2019-20 Mainland campaign without silverware.

Other players axed included Congolese striker David Molinga, ex- striker Gnamien Yikpe, Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso and Eric Kabamba.

The Timu ya Wananchi, who are yet to appoint a new coach following the sacking of Belgian Luc Eymael, will start the new 2020-21 season with a league match against Tanzania Prisons at the newly-named Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga fought hard and edged Azam FC for second place in the 2019/20 season but the next campaign will see them face their rivals without several notable players.

September 6 fixtures; Namungo vs Coastal - Majaliwa, Lindi, Biashara vs Gwambina - Karume, Mara, Ihefu Vs Simba - Sokoine, Mbeya, Mtibwa vs Ruvu Shooting - Gairo, Morogoro, Yanga Vs Prisons - Mkapa, Dar, KMC vs Mbeya City - Uhuru, Dar and Azam Vs Polisi Tanzania - Azam Complex.