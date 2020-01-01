Tonombe credits Said for Yanga SC move, blames coronavirus for scuttling Simba SC deal

The midfielder says he was destined to join Wekundu wa Msimbazi before a number of factors cropped up and made him change his mind

Mukoko Tonombe has revealed why his move to Simba SC failed to go through before he agreed to join their arch-rivals Yanga SC.

Tonombe was brought to fill Papy Tshishimbi’s place and so far has been one of the top-performing new players with three goals.

The former AS Vita midfielder stated the coronavirus pandemic and Yanga’s Hersi Said's influence are factors that made him join Timu ya Wananchi instead.

“Yes, I knew I was headed to Simba because they were the first club I was told had an interest in me,” Tonombe told Mwanaspoti.

“I was ready for the move and I had tried to learn some things about them but Covid-19 pandemic came and disrupted everything.

“Later on, my manager Nestor Mutuale told me things had changed and I will be signing for Yanga instead. I learned Yanga are also a big club and [Hersi] Said is a good man who did well to convince me to come.

“Yanga approach through Said was good because we talked with him, unlike Simba officials who only communicated through phones.”

Tonombe believes his Yanga stay is just a stopover in his journey trying to achieve the dream of playing abroad.

“My biggest dream is to play in Europe but after realising there was a space in Yanga I saw it as another chance to show the world how good I am and this is the best way to achieve the ultimate dream,” he added.

“I left home so I can come and face the challenges that will be presented by a new league and I also believe the Tanzanian league is being watched in most regions and this will help me be seen in different nations.”

He also revealed the conversation he had with DR Congo coach Florent Ibenge, who did not summon him for the upcoming international assignments.

“A lot of people are wondering why I have not been called for the national team and a number believe that the Tanzanian league is not as competitive,” he continued.

“But the coach [Ibenge] urged me to come and face the challenge right here because he believes it will hand me national duties soon. That has encouraged me and I want to fight even more so I can be part of the national team.

“I always think about football alone and the coach encourages me to get focused. Even though many believe league is way below the DR Congo competition, I want my own abilities to carry me further.

“Yes, I was not included in the national team but the coach called me, gave me the reasons for omission and I understood him.”

Tonombe was signed along with his compatriot Tuisila Kisinda, who has also had some good moments in Tanzania.