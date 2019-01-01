Toni Duggan leaves FC Barcelona Femeni

Currently representing England in the Women's World Cup, the player has confirmed she will not be returning to Catalunya for 2019-20

Toni Duggan has left FC Femeni following two successful seasons with the club.

Duggan joined the Spanish side in 2017 and went on to play 72 games, scoring 29 goals in the process.

In 2018, she won the Copa de la Reina and the Copa Catalunya Femenina. During her time in Barcelona, she was twice a runner-up in the Primera Division Femenina and also the UEFA Women’s , last season.

Duggan said: “It was a dream come true to wear the famous colours of FC Barcelona. To represent one of the biggest and most special clubs in the world has been a huge honour – but I feel the time is right for me to pursue a new challenge.

“Together with my teammates and, of course, the wonderful supporters, I was able to win two trophies and enjoy many other memorable moments.

"A great many people have helped me over the last two years and I want to thank them all – you will always be in my heart.

“Força Barça!”

Born in , the 27-year-old striker began her career at before moving to in 2013.

There she lifted the Women's Superleague in 2016 and two FA Cups, with her goalscoring prowess soon earning her a move to Barca.

Duggan has been part of the Women’s 2019 World Cup squad and has made three appearances in the competition so far. Her next club move will be announced in due course.

