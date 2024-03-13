'Together: Treble Winners': Release date, trailer & how to watch Man City documentary about historic treble-winning campaign

Everything you need to know about the Manchester City documentary on their historic treble-winning season.

"This documentary is going to be the best ever." So says the inimitable Erling Haaland in the tension-filled trailer for the new Manchester City documentary 'Together: Treble Winners".

It's easy to see why that is Haaland's assessment of the six-part docuseries, considering it charts City's historic treble-winning campaign of 2022-23 when Pep Guardiola's side won the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup.

The new documentary is the first major series following Man City since the widely acclaimed All or Nothing series, which was released in 2018. Here, GOAL brings you all the details, including when it is released, where to watch online and more.

What is the release date for Together: Treble Winners?

Release date: April 2, 2024 Director: John De Caux Production company: City Studios Genre(s): Behind-the-scenes, sports, British

The documentary series is available to stream online from April 2, 2024.

Produced by City Studios, Man City's in-house video production team, the behind-the-scenes docuseries is directed by John De Caux.

It is the third instalment of the 'Together' series, following Together, which chronicled the 2020-21 season and the seven-part Together: Champions Again, which focused on the 2021-22 season.

How to watch Together: Treble Winners online - where to stream

The Man City documentary series Together: Treble Winners is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

A standard subscription package for Netflix is priced at £10.99 a month in the UK or $15.49 a month in the United States. You can find out more about the different packages and how to subscribe at the official Netflix website.

If you wish to watch the first two instalments as mentioned above, you will need to head over to CITY+, Man City's official video page.

City Studios/Netflix

Watch the Together: Treble Winners trailer

You can whet your appetite for the Manchester City documentary by watching the trailer below.

Together: Treble Winners episodes

There are six episodes in Together: Treble Winners. It is expected that all six episodes will be available to watch from the release date.

The episode names have not yet been revealed.

Episode Number Episode Air date 1 Episode One April 2, 2024 2 Episode Two April 2, 2024 3 Episode Three April 2, 2024 4 Episode Four April 2, 2024 5 Episode Five April 2, 2024 6 Episode Six April 2, 2024

