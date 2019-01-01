TMJ explains why Shakir was roped into JDT's first team coaching

The 6-time Super League winner is the new face in JDT's coaching staff after calling time on his illustrious career as a footballer.

Shakir Shaari may not hung up his playing boots but his tremendous experience and standing in the game is still admired by HRH Tunku Mahkota Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahm, Regent of Johor.

Tunku Ismail seized the opportunity to keep Shakir at Johor Darul Ta'zim despite the 33-year-old playing his last professional game for Johor Darul Ta'zim II in the 2019 season.

Having started his playing career back in 2005, Shakir was undoubtedly one of the best defensive midfielders of his generation and the knowledge that the Kota Bahru born has gained will not go wasted.

The new 2020 season will see Shakir taking on a coaching role with the side as he begins his journey on the other side of football, looking to pass on his experience on the game to others.

The owner of JDT hailed Shakir's outstanding stature in the game and sees the former Malaysian international as an incredible mentor for the current players.

"Shakir Shaari is not only an experienced player who had won trophies with Kelantan and with Johor but also as a human being, he's top. Everyone respects him. So to have him in the dressing room is very important.

"That is because the players cannot pull a wool over his eye. He has been through everything and did everything. So when he gives advice, players will listen and that is why I put him there," said Tunku Ismail in a video posted on the club's official Facebook page.

Starting with Fandi Ahmad in 2003, JDT has gone through numerous foreign head coaches in Cesar Jimenez, Bojan Hodak, Mario Gomez, Ulisses Morais, Raul Longhi and to Benjamin Mora now.

Azmi Mohamed is the only local coach who was ever at the helm at JDT, albeit only a month in an interim role but Tunku Ismail is not ruling out that JDT in the future could have a Malaysian as head coach.

While that may or may not be Shakir, he is now at least afforded the opportunity to learn the trade and if he progress in that capacity, may one day be the first to be handed the big job.

"When one day the locals have the same level of football knowledge as the foreign expertise, then they will take over," added Tunku Ismail.

