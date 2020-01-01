Title-chasing Simba SC shift focus to domestic cup against Stand United

The Tanzanian giants will shift gear to the domestic competition where they are set to face a lower division side on Tuesday

Simba SC have shifted their attention from the Mainland as they take on Stand United in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga on Tuesday.

Simba are currently enjoying a 17-point gap at the summit of the league and are keen to win the knockout competition whose winner represents the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Simba’s versatile playmaker Luis Miquissone has of late made headlines following his brilliant skills in recent matches he has been featured after contributing one goal in their latest 3-1 triumph over Biashara United in the city.

Speaking recently prior to the game, the team’s captain John Bocco admitted playing against Stand United in the Cup will not be that easy.

“We have not played against Stand United for a long time ever since they were relegated from the top-flight league,” Bocco is quoted by Daily News.

“We do not know how they currently play and I am sure that they have got some new players in their squad but we are a big team and will approach the match with a winning mentality.”

To reach this far, the Msimbazi-based Street giants ousted Mwadui FC 2-1 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. On the other hand, Stand United crushed Majimaji 5-1 on post-match penalties to book a date with Simba after the full 90 minutes of play ended 1-1 at Majimaji ground in Songea.

As Stand United entertain Simba, another eye-catching battle will be at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya where Mbeya City FC welcomes Lindi-based Namungo FC with each team keen to make it into the quarter-finals.

Only one game will be played in Dar es Salaam at Uhuru Stadium as FC take on Sahare All-Stars while at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara, Ndanda FC host Kitayosa FC.

Another four games will be played on Wednesday with Azam FC confronting Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya while JKT will play against Alliance FC at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

At Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera, hosts Kagera Sugar will face KMC whereas Young Africans will battle against Mwanza based Gwambina FC at the National Stadium.