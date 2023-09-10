Timothy Weah blames 'a lot of fatigue' for USMNT's underwhelming performance against Uzbekistan

Timothy Weah blamed 'fatigue' for USMNT's underwhelming performance against Uzbekistan in a friendly on Saturday.

USMNT beat Uzbekistan 3-0

Scored late goals to seal victory

Weah blamed fatigue for underwhelming performance

WHAT HAPPENED? USMNT registered a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan in an international friendly on Saturday but their performance against a much inferior Uzbek side was not up to the mark as they managed to seal the fate of the game only in the closing minutes. Timothy Weah opened the scoring for USMNT in the fourth minute and Ricardo Pepi and Christian Pulisic then scored the second and third goals respectively in the 91st and 95th minute which eventually sealed a comprehensive win.

Weah, after the match, blamed 'fatigue' for the team's underwhelming performance against Uzbekistan.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TNT via mlssoccer.com after the match, Weah said, "Definitely a tough one, because I felt like there was a lot of fatigue today. It’s one of those games where you just have to knock it out, make sure we win, take the positives and the negatives, go back into training and do what we have to do."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter was also left unimpressed by his team's performance as he stated that the team "needs to improve" and use the game as a "learning tool."

IN A PHOTO:

Next matches Friendlies MEX UZB Info Friendlies USA OMA Info

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Berhalter's side will next take on another Asian nation Oman in an international friendly on September 12.