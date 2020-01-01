‘Time will tell’ – Yanga SC now claims after Chama extends Simba SC stay

The Jangwani giants seem not to have given up on their pursuit for the midfielder of the year despite extending contract

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have claimed only time will tell whether midfielder Clatous Chama has signed a contract extension to stay with rivals Simba SC.

The Zambian midfielder has been in the news for the last two months with Yanga keen to sign the player when his contract comes to an end in June 2021.

However, three days ago, Simba chairman Mohamed Dewji revealed Chama had signed a two-year contract extension to stay at the Mainland champions.

But in a quick response, Yanga through their official Antonio Nugaz, have now said that fans will have to wait and see whether Chama will remain a Simba player as they have claimed.

“Time will tell, because they have already said and put it very clear he has signed a contract extension, for now, we cannot say anything but time will tell the truth of the matter,” Nugaz said as quoted by Sokaletu.

On confirming Chama had signed a two-year extension, Dewji said as quoted by Azam TV: “There has been a lot of noise concerning [Clatous] Chama and [Meddie] Kagere's futures and a number of other players but let me confirm, as Simba we have plans and we cannot do things that we might react later on when things have gone wrong.

“Simba are always proactive. “Chama has not left for anywhere. We have signed a deal with him already and the speculation doing the rounds that he has left for Yanga is not true.

“What is true is that Chama has signed a new contract with us and will remain with Simba until the end of the 2022 season. So, he has got a half-season and another two years to play for us.

“So, let us end the speculation and as the chairman, I have never lied. Chama is a done deal and has signed a binding contract with Simba.

“I want to urge our members and fans to know that we have officially reached an agreement with Chama. Period.”

The chair also stated why they had to move with speed and tie down the former Lusaka Dynamos star, who won the Most Valuable Player award last season despite strong links with their Kariakoo rivals.

“Chama loves Simba, and we as the officials, fans, and members love him too. He is a good player who has won five trophies with us, he has been an MVP and given his importance and his stay we could not have let him go,” he added.

Chama signed for Simba from Lusaka Dynamos of Zambia.