Timbe: Kenya winger leaves Reading after six-month loan stay

The Harambee Stars forward had joined the Berkshire outfit from Beijing Renhe but his short stay has come to an end

Ayub Timbe has confirmed his exit from Reading after a six-month stay with the Championship side.

Timbe joined the Berkshire-based club in January from Beijing Renhe and his loan move now has ended after the club decided against pursuing a further deal.

Timbe, who has failed to enjoy a prominent role under manager Mark Bowen, has wished well his teammates in the upcoming season.

“My short journey at Reading is finished,” Timbe, 27, confirmed in a Facebook post on Monday.

“I want to thank the club, the staff, my mates and definitely every supporter who was with me through this half-season. It was a pleasure to be at Reading FC.

“Thank you all and I wish you good luck in the coming season.”

The Harambee Stars winger has been sparingly used from the bench and in most cases was an unused substitute.

His departure follows the confirmation of another five players which the club revealed would not be part of the team next season.

Reading bade farewell to three club stalwarts, who between them have made 775 appearances for the club across the last decade - Chris Gunter, Garath McCleary and Jordan Obita.

Charlie Adam and Tyler Blackett were the other players who left.

Timbe’s loan at Reading was the third such move the Kenyan has made in his career so far.

Between 2014 and 2016, the winger was loaned by to Lierse and went ahead to make 42 appearances and scored eight goals for the Belgian side.

The performance saw Lierse made his move permanent and the player stayed with them for one year between 2016 and 2017.

From , the Harambee Star joined Chinese side Beijing Renhe where he enjoyed a good outing in 2017 as he scored 17 goals in 48 matches.

In 2018, he was loaned for the second time in his career to Heilongjiang Lava Spring, a Division One side in . He played six games and scored two goals for the lower tier side.

As Timbe and perhaps Beijing Renhe ponder about the next move for the winger, one of Timbe’s fans responded to his Facebook post by reminding him of Kevin De Bruyne’s situation while at .

The Belgian was loaned out by the Blues before the 2012/13 season to before he was later signed by where he has proved his worth.

“You are super talented brother. There will come a time when Reading FC will need your signature, but it will be too late because they won't be able to afford to sign you,” Wilvin Muturi said in a reply.

“Remember what Chelsea did to KDB [Kevin De Bruyne] right now with all their money, they can't afford him.”