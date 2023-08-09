Thomas Tuchel eyes Kepa Arrizabalaga reunion! Bayern Munich open transfer talks with Chelsea goalkeeper as Manuel Neuer faces several more weeks on the sidelines

Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants Kepa Arrizabalaga at Bayern Munich with Manuel Neuer facing several more weeks on the sidelines.

Neuer to remain out of action for several more weeks

Bayern running thin on goalkeeping options

Tuchel wants Kepa Arrizabalaga

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bundesliga champions are in a spot of bother with the goalkeeping options at their disposal as Sven Ulreich remains the only fit keeper on their books. Yann Sommer has already left for Inter and given the uncertainty involving Neuer, who is reportedly facing several more weeks on the sidelines after breaking his leg during a ski trip last December, Bayern want to sign a new shot-stopper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Sport1, Tuchel has requested the team management to get him Kepa from Chelsea and the club has already begun talks with the player's representatives and the Premier League outfit. Although the German manager preferred Edouard Mendy during his tenure at Stamford Bridge, he believes that the Spaniard could be the right fit at the Allianz Arena to provide competition to Ulreich.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern would like to take Kepa initially on a loan deal with an option to buy. It is believed that the Chelsea keeper remains open to a change, especially as he faces competition from Robert Sanchez after he was signed from Brighton in a £25m ($32m) deal.

WHAT NEXT? Kepa still has two years in his contract at Stamford Bridge and it remains to be seen if Chelsea agrees to the loan and buy-option offered by Bayern. He joined the club on a then club-record £71 million ($91m) transfer from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 but has failed to show consistency between the sticks.