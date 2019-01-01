Thomas Partey returns to Atletico Madrid starting XI for Juventus clash

The Ghanaian midfielder makes his way back into the Rojiblancos team having been rested at the weekend

Thomas Partey has been reinstated into the starting eleven that tackles in the on Tuesday night.

The 26-year old was left out of the matchday 14 squad that drew at Granada at the weekend.

It was only the second time all season he was excluded from selection this season.

This time he starts alongside Koke, Hector Herrera and Saul Niguez in midfield.

Qualification is yet to be guaranteed for Atleti who sit in second spot in Group D behind the Old Lady and are under serious threat from .

Having already drawn at home to the Old Lady and lost to Die Werkself on the road, getting a result this time in Turin is very crucial for Diego Simeone's side.