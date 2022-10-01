Thomas Partey: Arsenal star scores superb North London derby goal against Tottenham Hotspur

Kiplagat Sang|
Thomas Partey Arsenal 2022.Getty Images.
Thomas Partey has scored for Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Saturday.

  • Partey started despite doubts over his fitness
  • Scored first-half opener in the derby
  • Kane equalized for Spurs 11 minutes later

WHAT HAPPENED? Partey – who has attempted 57 shots from outside the box in the Premier League for Arsenal – broke the deadlock in the 20th minute with a superb strike.

Bukayo Saka did well in holding onto the ball before he released it to Ben White, who later found the Ghanaian outside the box.

Partey – with his right foot - found the top corner to give the Gunners the lead on their own turf. Hugo Lloris could do little to save Spurs from going down as the home side took a deserved lead in the first half.

However, Arsenal were pegged back as Harry Kane equalised for the visitors from the spot in the 31st minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Partey started for Arsenal just after the international break, in which he was not available for Ghana.

The midfielder returned to England after he picked up a knock as Ghana prepared to take on Brazil and Nicaragua in friendlies.

His place in the Black Stars squad had to be filled by Iddrisu Baba.

ALL EYES ON: His involvement for Mikel Arteta’s side is set to raise more eyebrows as Partey starts in the first game after the international friendly after missing the friendlies.

However, a run of games for Arsenal – which will keep him fit - should be a welcome development as he is set to be part of Otto Addo’s World Cup squad.

THE VERDICT: Partey’s contribution in the derby is standing out so far; he has a 90% passing accuracy, 38 touches, and two key passes already.

In regard to his defensive contributions, he has made two interceptions and one clearance.

Partey scores superb derby goal after leaving Ghana camp

