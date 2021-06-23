Thomas Basila: KV Oostende defender loaned to Nancy

The DR Congo prospect will continue his professional career at the Ligue 2 outfit for the next two seasons despite his move to the Belgian giants

KV Oostende have loaned Thomas Basila to French second division side Nancy after signing him from Nantes.

The former France international of Congolese origin penned a four-year contract with the Belgian First Division A club, nonetheless, he will continue his development with the Ligue Two outfit.

“KVO has been strengthened with 22-year-old central defender Thomas Basila,” a statement from Oostende website read.

“The Frenchman signed a four-season contract plus option and is on loan to AS Nancy for the first two seasons.

“Thomas Basila is a youth product of FC Nantes' renowned training centre. There, he grew into the first team and in 2019 he made his Ligue 1 debut against Lyon.”

Nancy failed in their bid to secure promotion to Ligue 1 in the 2020-21 campaign having finished in the eighth position after accruing 47 points from 38 outings.

They are happy to have the "promising defender" in their ranks as they crave to return to the French elite division when the new season commences.

“At the end of his contract at FC Nantes, Thomas Basila signed with KV Ostende, who then loaned him for two seasons to AS Nancy-Lorraine,” the Thistles wrote on their website.

“There is a clause providing for the possibility of this loan becoming permanent. He is the first central defender recruited by the AS Nancy and therefore becomes the second specialist in this position with the experienced Abdelhamid El Kaoutari.

“Trained with the Canaries, Basila was announced as the future leader of the Nantes defence during his debut in 2019 under Vahid Halilhodzic.



“However, the 22-year-old did not wish to extend his contract due to lack of playing time. He is a very promising defender, followed by many French and foreign clubs.”

On the international scene, he has featured for France at U16, U17, U18, 19, and U20 level.

He was part of Bernard Diomede’s squad that participated in the 2019 U20 Fifa World Cup staged in Poland.

There, the Little Blues crashed out in the Round of 16 after losing 3-2 to the United States of America at the Bydgoszcz Stadium.

Despite that, he remains eligible to represent DR Congo at senior level.