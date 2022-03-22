'This nonsense must stop' - Gyan displeased by Addo’s Ghana squad for Nigeria World Cup qualifier

Legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan was unimpressed by Otto Addo’s first squad as Black Stars coach, taking to social media to lash out at team officials for snubbing in-form Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru.

After weeks of hold-up, Ghana, on Tuesday, announced a 27-man roster for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off fixtures, starting on Friday.

While the selection featured Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey, Ajax playmaker Mohammed Kudus, Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew and Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey, there was no place for Ashimeru, who has seemingly discovered his spark at the turn of the New Year, having initially struggled following a transfer to Anderlecht from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

“This guy Majeed Ashimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana, after Thomas Partey, PERIOD. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh,” an obviously incensed Gyan wrote in a tweet.

The post, however, generated criticism on the striker as many questioned the public nature of such an outburst and his choice of words.

It was not long before the striker, who last featured for the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt, pulled down the tweet, going on to render an apology.

He posted: “I still insist that Ashimeru deserves to be in this current Black Stars BUT am sorry for using the word ‘Nonsense’ in my statement, so I unreservedly withdraw that word, I was carried by my emotions. Go Ghana!”

So far this season, Ashimeru has featured in all but one of Anderlecht’s 32 league games, starting in each of the club’s last seven games. His stats include three goals and three assists.

The midfielder was not the only notable absentee as Fiorentina ace Joseph Alfred Duncan and Crystal Palace man Jeffrey Schlupp were also missing.

Captain Andre Ayew is also out of the double-header due to suspension, while Stade Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana and Reading left-back Baba Rahman are unavailable due to injury.

Ghana are set to host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday before travelling away for the return leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday.