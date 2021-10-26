'This is why Salah is at the top' - Foster reveals what Liverpool star asked him

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has revealed his post-match discussion with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after his team's 5-0 loss at Vicarage Road on October 16.

Goals from the Pharaohs captain, Sadio Mane, and a hat-trick from Roberto Firmino were all the Reds needed to secure maximum points. The experienced custodian has lauded the current Liverpool side and went on to reveal the discussion he had with Salah.

"Oh my gosh, [Liverpool] are the most well-oiled machine, well-drilled [team]. I think maybe, I've ever even played against in my whole career," Foster told the Cycling GK.

"But the bit I want to talk about in particular is the bit about Mo Salah. About what he said to me at full time that made me think, 'oh my gosh you are so professional, so driven, you want to be the best you can possibly be.

"So they have just won the game 5-0, Mo Salah I think scored one goal in that game. But he came up to me at full time. He has got his hand over his mouth a little bit because he did not want the cameras really to catch it so much. But he has come up and he's gone; 'Ben, Ben,' I have gone like 'okay, yeah? You alright?'"

'If I'd a penalty, which way would you go?'

The Egyptian went on to ask the 38-year-old where he would have dived in case he took a penalty against him.

"And he is gone, 'if I'd have got a penalty which way would you have dived?' Now as soon as he said that, I thought, oh you clever, clever boy. Because we do our research, all the goalkeepers out there do their research on strikers, and we will try and find out where their last four or 10 penalties might have gone," Foster added.

"For example, and Mo Salah's last five penalties he put to the goalkeeper's right. So I have looked at him and I have gone, 'I'd have gone to my right. I'd have dived to my right because you put your last five penalties to the right.

"And a big smile came up on his face, a big grin, and he went, 'Yeah, thank you. I need to know, I need to know.'

"So not content with just winning the game 5-0 and scoring a goal and being a man of the match, and scoring an unbelievable goal, he has to know the tiny little details about his next game. If he gets that penalty, which way should he put it?

"And that for me is... that is why Mo Salah is at the top guys. He is the top."

Salah is currently the talk in the football world after assisting and scoring a hat-trick in Liverpool's 5-0 win over Manchester United last weekend.