‘This is unacceptable’ – Dewji calls for stern action after Simba SC bow out of Caf Champions League
Mohammed Dewji has called on Simba SC management to investigate and take action after the team suffered a 3-1 defeat against Jwaneng Galaxy to bow out of the Caf Champions League on Sunday.
The Wekundu wa Msimbazi went into the game at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium with the advantage since they had won the first meeting 2-0 in Gaborone but despite taking an early lead, the visitors turned on the screw to win 3-1 for a 3-3 aggregate scoreline and thus Simba exited on the away goals rule.
After Zambia international Larry Bwalya had drilled home from close range to put the Tanzania champions ahead in the 41st minute, Galaxy returned the best side in the second half and levelled the scores through Wendel Rudath in the 46th minute.
Rudath then completed his double and the second for the visitors with a fine finish from a well-delivered corner in the 60th minute before Gape Mohutsiwa drove the last nail into Simba’s coffin with the third goal in the 86th minute.
Dewji, who was serving as Simba chairman before quitting at the start of the new campaign, has termed the outcome of the result as “unacceptable” and called on the new office to take action against those who were responsible for the outcome.
“Since my resignation, I am not in a position to make any decision in Simba, I can only advise the chairman and the board to take stern action against those that are responsible for today’s [Sunday’s] defeat,” Dewji wrote on his social media pages.
“This is unacceptable.”
Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez also took to her social media pages to castigate the defeat but insisted they underrated their opponents.
“Today [Sunday] we learnt a valuable lesson: ‘Never underestimate your opponents until the final whistle is blown,” Barbara said. “There are no guarantees in football. I still believe we have a brilliant team.
“By falling down does not mean we will not wake up. We will come back stronger.”
Simba reached the quarter-finals of the competition last season but suffered a 4-3 aggregate defeat to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.