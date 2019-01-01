‘This is the last one' - Silva confirms he will leave Man City after next season

A decade on the blue side of Manchester is enough for the Spanish star, who says he cannot see himself playing for another Premier League side

David Silva has confirmed that next season will be his last at .

The midfielder is heading into his 10th season with the champions, having signed with the club from in 2010.

The Spaniard, who has played a massive part in turning the club into one of the best in Europe, has now made it clear that his time at the Etihad Stadium is drawing to a close having already won four league titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

"This is the last one," he told the Daily Mail . "Ten years for me is enough. It’s the perfect time.

"Initially the club were talking about two years, but I decided to sign another one so I finished at 10 years.

"It completes the cycle. It’s a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years — that’s it!"

Silva says that a shift in his personal priorities are leading him to make a move after next season, with spending more time with his family growing more important for the 33-year-old.

"I’ve got a family now and it’s about priorities," he added. "I want to spend more time with the family. I’ve got another year at Manchester City so we will see what happens after that."

While his time at City in drawing to a close, Silva does not plan on stopping playing, though he has ruled out a move to or to any team that would have to face his current club.

"Not ," said Silva yesterday in his role as a spokesman for Anfi Group close to his hometown of Arguineguin. "I don’t know. My girlfriend decides for me!

"I would love to finish my career here in Las Palmas but football changes. Who knows? It depends on the team and the players. I cannot come here to play in the Second Division with this team."

The Spanish star is also not worried about the club missing out on his productivity, as he believes the growth of 's Phil Foden ​will make filling his shoes rather easy for the club.

Article continues below

"I’m sure that he’s going to be a fantastic player and a very good successor to me in the team," said Silva. "I’ve given him lots of advice. He’s taken the information in and he’s getting better day by day.

"He reminds me of myself when I was young, especially how he is as a person. He’s very quiet but always there competing. He hates losing and that makes a good footballer."

Silva has made 396 appearances in his nine seasons with City, scoring 71 goals and providig 129 assists to his team-mates.