‘This has to stop’ – Musa decries ‘disheartening’ insecurity in Nigeria

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has called on the Nigerian government to tackle the high rate of insecurity across the country.

According to local reports, armed bandits frequently block the Abuja-Kaduna road to attack travellers, injure and cart away their belongings while some are kidnapped.

Musa who is back at Fatih Karagumruk after his international duty with the Super Eagles, expressed his concern about the security situation going on in the West African nation.

“It's shocking to see images and videos of these incidents along Abuja/Kaduna roads. These are people going about their normal business most likely seeking daily bread,” Musa wrote on Instagram, backed with a video from the latest scene of the attack.

“Their safety should be of uttermost importance to the government. I, therefore, seek the indulgence of the authorities to please put an end to these atrocities by any means possible so that citizens can go about their normal lives without fear.

“This has to stop. It's absolutely disheartening, to say the least.”

Musa moved to the Turkish Super Lig on a free transfer in July after a brief return to Kano Pillars and he has contributed a goal and an assist in 12 league outings.

The 29-year-old will be expected to shift his attention to Sunday's league match against Anthony Nwakaeme's Trabzonspor.

Fatih Karagumruk occupy the sixth spot in the league standings with 22 points after 13 games.