Courtois: I'm still one of the best, even if the Spanish press want to kill me

Despite his error gifting Russia a goal against Belgium, the goalkeeper has no doubts over his abilities

Thibaut Courtois insists he is still one of the world's best goalkeepers and has accused the Spanish media of wanting to "kill" him.

The man gifted the ball to Denis Cheryshev to score after being caught in possession during Thursday's qualifier.

Although two Eden Hazard goals eventually helped to secure a 3-1 win, Courtois' error has led to further questions over his form this season.

The former star has failed to impress in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu and was dropped for Keylor Navas in Zinedine Zidane's first match back in charge against .

Navas was the incumbent starter for three runs under Zidane, but was benched in favour of the Belgian when he signed from Chelsea this summer.

However, the 26-year-old Courtois has no doubts over his abilities despite Thursday's error.

"I still consider myself one of the best, despite the Spanish press wanting to kill me," he said, according to El Espanol.

"I feel very strong. I'm calm because I train well and play well.

"It was a small mistake, but that's the life of a goalkeeper. Despite that, afterwards I stayed calm and played my game."

are set to face another Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday when the Red Devils, who finished third at last summer's World Cup, take on Cyprus away.

Following that match, Courtois will return to Real Madrid, a club that currently sits third in the league, two points behind second-place and 12 points behind league-leaders .

Next up for Real Madrid is a clash with on Sunday as the club focuses on a strong league finish after being eliminated from the Champions League by and by Barcelona.