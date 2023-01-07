Thibaut Courtois irked by handball decision in Real Madrid's defeat to Villarreal

Thibaut Courtois was critical of the decision to award Villarreal a penalty, which ended up being the decisive goal in Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat.

WHAT HAPPENED? A spot-kick from Karim Benzema had cancelled out Yeremy Pino's opener before Real Madrid conceded a penalty of their own just minutes later. David Alaba was adjudged to have handled the ball as he fell, a decision which Courtois voiced his disproval over after the match, with the Belgian shot-stopper also calling for the rules to be changed.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The handballs are open to interpretation and it's tough," Courtois told Movistar after the match. "David [Alaba] had his hand on the floor, he's trying to get up. He fell and it's his supporting hand. I don't know what the rule is, I've never seen an example like that. Let's see if next summer they come to talk to us and explain it. If you give a debatable penalty to them, where I think [Foyth] didn't see the ball, you give that one too. It's a kind of compensation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Courtois' words contrast his manager's post-match comments. Carlo Ancelotti refused to be drawn into criticisms of refereeing decisions, instead blaming his own team's performance in what was only their second league defeat all season. Barcelona now have the opportunity to go three points clear with a win against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADRID? Courtois and Co. will have to lift themselves in time for Wednesday's Supercopa de España semi-final first leg tie against Valencia at the Santagio Bernabeu.