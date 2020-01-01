Thiago 'a few weeks' away from Liverpool return amid injury problems, admits Klopp

The midfielder looked promising when he arrived at Anfield from Bayern Munich in the summer but has been saddled with fitness issues since

Thiago Alcantara is still "a few weeks away" from returning for amid his struggles with injury, admits manager Jurgen Klopp.

The international midfielder, a summer signing at Anfield from , has endured a frustrating start to his career in .

A bout of Covid-19 and an injury picked up in the Merseyside derby with have kept the experienced star stuck on the sidelines, and Klopp says Thiago is set to be out of action well into the busy Christmas period.

More teams

More follows.