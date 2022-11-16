'They're two greats' - Neymar says playing with Messi & Mbappe at PSG is a 'huge pleasure'

Neymar has expressed his delight at being able to play with both Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar lifts lid on Mbappe & Messi relationship

Says playing with duo is a 'huge pleasure'

Jokes with Messi about winning World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? With PSG's unworldly trio now split up for the World Cup, Neymar has been quizzed on his relationship with his two colleagues, one of whom he is constantly reported as clashing with in Mbappe. But, the Brazilian has made his feelings clear in a new interview, praising France star Mbappe while also revealing that he has been joking with Argentina captain Messi about meeting in the World Cup final.

WHAT HE SAID: ''Everyone obviously has high hopes for the World Cup and feels not anxious but excited. Everybody wants to be at the World Cup,'' Neymar has told The Telegraph. ''We don’t discuss it very much but sometimes we joke about crossing paths with each other in the final. I tell him (Messi) that I’ll be champion and win against him and we have a good laugh. Playing with him and Kylian is a huge pleasure. They’re two greats, with Messi long considered the best in the world. Kylian is a young player who’s been growing and showing his potential and still has a lot to grow. It’s always great to play alongside the greats, I’ve always preferred that because the chances of winning are higher.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Much has been made of the relationship between the infamous front three. While Messi and Neymar's relationship is known to be a strong one from their time at Barcelona, it is often reported that the world's most expensive footballer and Mbappe do not see eye to eye. They have, however, combined to score 23 goals for PSG in the first half of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The 30-year-old heads to Qatar hoping to lead Brazil to glory for the sixth time in the nation's history, but will likely have to see off his two PSG colleagues on the way.