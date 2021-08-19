Nuno Espirito Santo's side have an uphill battle on their hands to get through to the next round after a disappointing showing in Portugal

Tottenham have suffered a 1-0 defeat to Pacos de Ferreira in their opening Europa Conference League clash.

Spurs were heavy favourites for victory heading into the first leg of their qualifying playoff against Pacos de Ferreira at the Capital do Mpvel Municipal Stadium on Thursday night, but a first-half strike from Lucas Silva ended up giving the Portuguese outfit a surprise victory.

Nuno Espirito Santo made 11 changes to his side after their 1-0 win over Premier League champions Manchester City at the weekend, while club captain Harry Kane was absent once again, and they will now have to beat Pacos by two clear goals on home soil in order to reach the group stage of the continental competition.

Tottenham humbled by Pacos

Atalanta loanee Pierluigi Gollini started in goal for Tottenham, while permanent summer signings Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil made their debuts and academy star Dane Scarlett was asked to lead the line against Pacos.

First-team regulars Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks, Ben Davies and Matt Doherty were also included in Santo's line-up, but Spurs struggled to create many clear-cut chances against the well organised Primeira Liga club.

Pacos scored the all-important winner just before the half-time interval, with Valente Santos finding Silva with a defence-splitting pass and the Brazilian subsequently racing through on goal before calmly finishing past Gollini at his near post.

Tottenham dominated the possession stakes in the second period as they pushed for an equaliser, but Pacos defended admirably and held on for a famous win which puts them in a strong position heading into the second leg.

Article continues below

When will the second leg take place?

Santo's team will welcome Pacos to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the second leg of the tie on August 26, where anything less than a win will see them exit the inaugural Europa Conference League.

Spurs will only have four days to prepare for the contest too, with a trip to Wolves up next for the north London outfit in the Premier League on Sunday.

Social media reaction

Football fans from across England have taken to social media to react to Tottenham's embarrassing defeat, with the club labelled "a laughing stock" after their first loss of the 2021-22 campaign.

No better duo than Spurs and being a laughing stock. In Europe's third tier competition yet can't save themselves from banter😭 — Trey (@UTDTrey) August 19, 2021

Bryan Gil doesn’t look too happy after losing his first Spurs game pic.twitter.com/iXejlOpLv5 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 19, 2021

Tottenham become the first English club to lose games in each of the Champions League / European Cup, the Cup Winners' Cup, the Uefa Cup / Europa League, the Intertoto Cup & the Europa Conference League. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 19, 2021