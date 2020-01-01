'They don't have much to celebrate' - Mourinho hits back at Arsenal after social media joke

The Spurs boss tried not to take offence but couldn't help throwing some shade back at the Gunners

manager Jose Mourinho claimed "don't have much to celebrate" after being asked about a recent social media post made by their north London rivals.

Following Spurs recent 3-1 loss against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, the Gunners were quick to point out that they had travelled to the same venue last month and claimed a 2-1 win in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

After Tottenham's defeat, Arsenal posted the highlights of their win over the Blades on Facebook with the caption: “It’s not easy beating at Bramall Lane.”

While a seemingly innocent joke, Mourinho didn't hold back when asked about the post, citing the Gunners' recent lack of success as a reason for it.

"I think if they were top of the league or fighting for top four in a really good moment they wouldn’t enjoy the problems of others. You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble,” Mourinho said.

"In the end it says more about them. They don’t have much to celebrate, they have to get every opportunity to do it. They are in a very similar situation to us in the table.

"I don’t like to connect the club with some post or tweet. Maybe I am wrong, maybe I am right, but the person that did it probably did it by themselves. I don’t believe it was [Mikel] Arteta that posted, I don’t believe it was [Granit] Xhaka or another captain that did it.

"It was probably some guy that was at home for three months working from home. No problem at home, but we will be waiting for them.”

Arsenal currently sit seventh in the , four points clear of Tottenham, who do have a game in hand.

Spurs have finished above the Gunners for the past three seasons and while Mourinho admits repeating that feat would be nice, he believes the club should be aiming higher.

"To be the champion of north London means nothing for me because I think you have to be much bigger than that and have much more ambitions than that," Mourinho said.

"But I always look to the rivals of my clubs with different eyes. As you know I have been in so many big clubs with so many special rivals so I don’t hide that Arsenal in this moment is a very special rival.

"Yes I would like to finish in a better position in the table than them. But again I want my team to be bigger than that, I want my club to feel bigger than that."