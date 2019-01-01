'They didn't give us any space to play' - France's Renard reflects on Nigeria win

Les Bleues needed a late penalty, thanks to VAR, to overcome the Super Falcons and the defender admits it was a tough match

defender Wendie Renard is pleased with her side's one hundred percent start to the 2019 Women's World Cup after a nervy 1-0 win over in .

Prior to the match, Les Bleues had never won all three Women's World Cup group games in their history. Their previous best was two wins in 2011 and 2015.

The African champions made Corinne Diacre's ladies work hard as they required a 79th-minute penalty to win the match.

The star, who scored the winner, is delighted that her side to overcame a hard-fighting Super Falcons outfit.

"No, I don’t think there was any tension. The Nigerian team didn’t give us any space to play," Renard told the media.

"In the first two matches, it was different. But all of the work we were able to do in the first half allowed us to get into those spaces in the second half.

"Even if I think we could have scored a few more goals, we were able to get those opportunities and for me, that’s very positive.

"When it came to it, the players were asking me whether I wanted to take another go at it, and I decided I was going to take the penalty again.

"It was very good for the team, and also for me as well. I’m very positive. Three games, three wins.

"So if we were to take stock of this first stage, I think we can continue with this momentum, we can ride a wave. We have this great crowd behind us for every game and we want it to continue.”

France travel to Le Harve where they are scheduled to play their Round of 16 match and they will wait to confirm their next opponent.