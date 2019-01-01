'There’s no place like it' - Mane plans long stay at 'sexy' Liverpool

The Senegal forward insists he is fully committed to the Anfield club despite rumoured interest from Real Madrid

Sadio Mane says he has no plans to leave because no club in the world is quite as “sexy” as the Merseysiders.

The striker has enjoyed a fine season at Anfield, scoring 26 goals for the club in all competitions, the best scoring season of his career to date.

He has the chance to add to his tally – and end the season with a trophy – against Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday.

Mane’s performances in a red shirt have attracted the interest of , with Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane reportedly making the forward his prime transfer target this summer.

However, the 27-year-old has dismissed those claims, revealing that he has no interest in quitting Jurgen Klopp’s side anytime soon.

When former Reds striker Robbie Fowler revealed he wanted Mane to stay at Liverpool for a long time, Mane told the Mirror: “I hope as well. There’s no place like it.”

When asked about Liverpool’s dramatic semi-final second leg victory against , Mane added: “Yes, incredible. So incredible. I think after these kind of things, you won’t go anywhere else, because we are the best club and the best fans, so I think this is something incredible

“This is what makes Liverpool so special, because since I came here it is like, wow.”

Mane also revealed his shock in a first call from Jurgen Klopp, having been told by his brother that Liverpool were the “sexiest” club in Europe.

“The first time the boss called me, I said: ‘Oh!’ Because before, I have one brother in Senegal, he was saying even when I was still at Salzburg, ‘I want to see you at Liverpool’,” he added.

“I still remember, he was always saying: “You don’t know about Liverpool, it is a sexy club!’ He was telling me all the time, ‘in Europe, it is the only club, the sexy club…’

“He used to tell me that, and now, he’s telling me, ‘I told you, I told you’. And I never believed that I could play for Liverpool, and even now, I can’t believe it.”