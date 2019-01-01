'There's an agenda against Pogba' - Solskjaer slams media treatment of Man Utd star

The Red Devils boss has thrown his full support behind the French midfielder

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has looked to squash speculation surrounding Paul Pogba's future, suggesting there may be an agenda against the Red Devils star.

In his first pre-season press conference in ahead of a friendly against Perth Glory on Saturday, Solskjaer stressed the club hadn't received any offers for Pogba with the midfielder staying in contact with his manager throughout the summer.

During the off-season, the French midfielder said he was eager for a new challenge after a few turbulent years at Old Trafford, with his agent Mino Raiola recently suggesting a move away from Old Trafford was on the cards.

Solskjaer has, however, rubbished those claims and believes a recent perceived spat between Pogba and Jesse Lingard highlights a possible media agenda against him.

"It looks like [there's] an agenda against Paul," Solskjaer said.

"He’s a top, top bloke. He’s a great professional. He’s never been any problems. He’s got a heart of gold.

"For example, yesterday, Jesse and Paul were walking around and it’s been portrayed as a fight between the two boys. But there’s nothing, no problems between the two boys at all.

"Paul’s never put himself out of the team, he’s always wanted to play, he’s always given his best.

"Agents talk all the time. As I said we’ve not had any bids from any clubs, that’s all I can say about this matter.”

The likes of Real Madrid and Juventus have both been linked with possible transfer moves for Pogba, who was a late arrival for pre-season after being given extra time off in New York.

Former Red Devils midfielder Kleberson recently suggested it was time for the 2018 World Cup winner to move on from Manchester.

"It is the right move to sell Paul Pogba, he's a great player and his talent is unbelievable," Kleberson told Manchester Evening News via YourPromotionalCodes.

"But his style is a little bit different, and not particularly what Man Utd need.

"He could use this opportunity now to leave and get a fresh start, play in a different atmosphere, and embrace a new challenge."

Man Utd will kick off their pre-season with a friendly against A-League side Perth Glory on Saturday, with Pogba's involvement in the clash set to be of particular interest.