'There are no calls back' - USMNT defender Yedlin hits out at Newcastle over lack of contract clarity

The 27-year-old has started five of his side's last six league games but still has no indication whether he will stay past this season

DeAndre Yedlin has admitted he is frustrated with Newcastle over the lack of clarity the club has provided on his contract situation.

Yedlin's deal expires at the end of the season and the club has yet to give the U.S. international any indication over whether they will offer him an extension.

The 27-year-old appeared likely to move on after playing sparingly early in the season, but he has now started five of the club's last six matches to increase his odds of staying on Tyneside.

However, Yedlin has revealed that the club have been mum on his future, despite outreach from his agent.

"At this moment [I want] just some clarity over whether Newcastle want me to stay or whether I can go," Yedlin told CBS Sports.

"Whatever it is it's something that needs to be talked about pretty quickly because there's six months left on my contract. If I am going to leave Newcastle there's steps I need to take in terms of talking to other teams and things like that.

"There's been no clarity. My agent has reached out to people at Newcastle and they've responded back saying 'yes, we'll call you' and there are no calls back. That has been quite frustrating."

Yedlin, who has made 125 appearances for Newcastle since joining in the summer of 2016, added that he was considering leaving before the season and that his relationship with manager Steve Bruce is still strong.

"With me the manager is nothing but great," the right-back said. "He had his opinion in the summer. I was looking at leaving in the summer but ultimately ended up staying and was obviously out of the team for quite some time and had my opportunity to go.

"I did well and am fortunate for the opportunity, it's just the fact that there has really been no clarity about what their thoughts going forward are. I understand there's a business side to it but also it's a person's life you're dealing with.

"There's no issues with the manager at all. He has been fantastic and I'm fortunate he has given me another opportunity to go out and showcase myself."