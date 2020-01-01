'There are encouraging signs of Arsenal under Arteta' - Nicolas Pepe

The Ivory Coast international has shed light on the improvements being made in the Gunners squad under the Spanish tactician

forward Nicolas Pepe is of the opinion that there are "encouraging signs" under the guide of Mikel Arteta.

The former Gunners midfielder took charge after Unai Emery was sacked and has overseen eight competitive games, losing just once.

He has won two and drawn the remaining five.

Pepe has featured in all the games under Arteta with his best performance coming in the New Year's Day 2-0 victory over in which he scored.

"Things have been going positively so far, we’ve got some good results and have been playing good football," Pepe said on the club website.

"There has certainly been some encouraging signs and we know that we do have quality and we have what it takes to do well on the pitch.

"Mikel Arteta has explained to me what he would like me to do on the pitch and he has shown me videos that have stressed the importance of my positioning. He has told me exactly what he would like me to do to help me progress as a player.

Pepe also stressed on how his improved performances is helping him thrive alongside the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil.

"It’s great to play with such players [like Lacazette, Aubameyang and Ozil] and it’s been working rather well," he continued.

"We are good with linking up with each other and we’re capable of playing good football. “We support one another on the pitch and as an attacking player it’s always great to have someone like Mesut Ozil feeding passes into you so it’s enjoyable."

Arsenal are away to Bournemouth in the fourth round of the next Monday night.