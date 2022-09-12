The worst VAR decision ever? Bonucci claims Juventus were 'robbed' of winner against Salernitana

Leonardo Bonucci has claimed that Juventus were "robbed" of victory against Salernitana due to an incorrect VAR decision.

Milik thought he'd won it for Juve

Goal disallowed for offside after VAR review

Different angle showed Bonucci was onside

WHAT HAPPENED? Arkadiusz Milik nodded home deep into second-half stoppage time to make it 3-2 to the hosts, and was sent off for his wild celebrations. A few minutes later, after consultation with VAR, his winner was ruled out as Bonucci appeared to be offside - only for an unused angle to show that Antonio Candreva was playing him onside.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We must transform the anger for what we’ve been robbed of into energy for Wednesday. It’s going to be a tough game and we’ll need everyone’s help," Bonucci told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This latest incident raised further questions about the use of VAR in football. In recent times, there have been a host of similarly controversial decisions which have led to calls for the technology to be scrapped.

AND WHAT'S MORE: This was not the only drama at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday. After it was announced that the goal would be reviewed both sets of players clashed, with Federico Fazio, Juan Cuadrado and Max Allegri all being shown red cards.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Juventus will be looking to use the incident as motivation on Wednesday when they host Benfica in their second Champions League group game.