'The transfer market will be exciting' - Bayern's Salihamidzic coy on De Jong and De Ligt rumours

The sporting director discussed links with the Dutch duo as well as French star Benjamin Pavard

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says both Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt are "good players" following a thrilling 3-3 draw with Ajax on Wednesday.

The two young Dutch stars started and played all 90 minutes in Wednesday's draw, which saw four goals scored after the 80th minute.

Dustan Tadic and Robert Lewandowski exchanged penalties in the 82nd and 87th minutes before Kingsley Coman's 90th minute goal was canceled out by Nicholas Tagliafico in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

But after the match, much of the focus was on De Ligt and De Jong, who remain targets of a number of Europe's top teams.

Both have been linked to Barcelona, Manchester City and several other clubs, including Bayern, with Salihamidzic praising the duo's performance on Wednesday after recently refusing to rule out a move for the two.

"Both are good players and played a great game today," he said, according to Kicker.

"We have to see what we need. We will analyze it calmly, but the transfer market will be exciting."

Salihamidzic also discussed Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard, who has been linked with the German champions.

The French defender will be a difficult target to acquire, though, as Salihamidzic says Stuttgart's current league standing will make a move unlikely.

Stuttgart currently sit 16th in the Bundesliga as the club looks to stave off relegation.

"Stuttgart is currently in a difficult situation," Salihamidzic said, "which I believe will be out of the question."

Bayern finished atop the group, two points ahead of Ajax, as the club now look ahead to Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Hannover.