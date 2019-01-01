'The time is right' - Fellaini announces international retirement from Belgium

The former Manchester United star has decided call time on his national team career to allow a younger generation to pass through

Marouane Fellaini has announced his retirement from international football, calling time on a successful career with the national team.

The former midfielder featured for the national team for 12 years, and delivered in important moments this past summer in , helping Belgium to a third-place finish – best in the nation's history.

"After twelve years of representing Belgium at the highest level, I have decided to retire from senior international football," Fellaini wrote on a statement published to Twitter. "It has not been an easy decision for me and not one I take lightly however I feel the time is right for me to step down and allow the next generation of Belgian to continue this very successful period in Belgian football history.

"It has been an honour to represent my country 87 times and to be part of two World Cups and a European Championship campaign for Belgium.

"I have many amazing memories with the Red Devils from my debut in 2007 to last year's World Cup in Russia and I am very proud Belgium is No.1 in FIFA's world rankings.

"I want to thank all those who have been part of my international career especially my team-mates, many of whom will be friends for life and all the coaches I have worked with.

"I would also like to thank all the Belgian fans who have travelled the world to support us.

"I wish the manager and the squad every success for the upcoming European Qualifiers. Thank you Belgium."

The 31-year-old, who had been eligible for as well as his native land, had represented Belgium at various youth levels before receiving his first call-up to the senior side in 2007.

He would go onto make 87 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 18 goals during his tenure with the national side, as well as appearing at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup. In addition, he featured for Belgium in the 2016 European Championships.

Fellaini made three starts in Russia this past summer for Roberto Martinez's side, but his biggest impact may have been as a substitute in Belgium's comeback victory over in the round of 16.

Entering in the 65th minute of the contest along with Nacer Chadli with his side down 2-0, Fellaini scored the equaliser just nine minutes later, with Belgium going onto win via a stoppage-time goal by Chadli.

Fellaini last appeared for Belgium in the semi-final against , playing 80 minutes in the 1-0 defeat.

Though he was on the bench for Belgium's 2-1 Nations League win over , he did not receive an appearance in that October contest, his final time in Belgium's matchday squad.

The midfielder recently underwent a change at the club level, leaving Manchester United after five and half seasons for a move to Shandong Luneng of the Chinese Super League.