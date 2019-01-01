‘The Theatre of Dreams has its entertainers back’ – Solskjaer’s Man Utd excite Hargreaves

The Red Devils have enjoyed a welcome return to form under their interim boss, with a run of five successive victories secured over recent weeks

Manchester United are an exciting prospect again under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says Owen Hargreaves, with “the Theatre of Dreams having its entertainers back”.

Old Trafford was a far from happy place early on in the season as Jose Mourinho struggled to bring the best out of a star-studded squad.

He was eventually relieved of his duties following a humbling 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, with former favourite Solskjaer appointed in his place on a short-term deal to the end of the season.

The 1999 Treble winner has opened his reign with five successive victories, matching Matt Busby’s efforts from 73 years ago in the process, and has rebuilt belief and confidence in the United squad.

Former Red Devils star Hargreaves believes, with the fans back on side and key men such as Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford rediscovering their form, that good times lie ahead.

He told BT Sport: "I think everybody expected that their form would improve.

"I think the manner in which Manchester United are applying themselves, that is what is exciting everybody.

"Everybody around Old Trafford has a smile on their face, even when you come into the car park.

"So, I think the style is back, the Theatre of Dreams has its entertainers back and I think it's exciting times.

"I think Manchester United can start building to find a way to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool because they are the front runners right now."

Article continues below

While United have got their season back on track, there is still much work for them to do.

Mourinho left the club well short of the Premier League’s top four and Solskjaer is looking to bridge that gap.

There are now just six points separating the Red Devils from the Champions League spots, while they are also through to the fourth round of the FA Cup and have an eagerly-anticipated two-legged European clash with Paris Saint-Germain to come in February.