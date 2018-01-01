'The Sacked One!' - Man Utd & Premier League fans react to Jose Mourinho's shock exit

The coach's departure after defeat to Liverpool - and with a top-four finish looking increasingly unlikely - was celebrated by many on social media

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as Manchester United manager, and it seems many fans are relieved by the news.

The announcement of the Portuguese coach's sacking came as a shock on Tuesday morning, two days after his side suffered a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

After 17 games, his side are 19 points behind Jurgen Klopp's league leaders and their fight for a place in the Premier League's top four is falling apart.

Paul Pogba's likely celebrations, United's awful goalscoring record and Mourinho's next managerial appointment were all joked about in the aftermath of the shock news.