'The result was surprising' - Amrouche reacts after Kaizer Chiefs' 4-0 win over Simba SC

Amakhosi gave their best to silence their visitors but the Botswana coach believes it is not over yet

Adel Amrouche has conceded he was surprised by the 4-0 loss Simba SC suffered against their hosts Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Goals from Samir Nurkovic, who scored a brace, Erick Mathoho, and Leonardo Castro inspired Amakhosi to a well-deserved win which saw the Soweto giants maintain their unbeaten home record in this season's Champions League.

The Botswana coach believes the early goal conceded destabilized the 21-time Tanzania Mainland League champions and they did not recover.

"The result is surprising, I did not expect them to lose, let alone concede four goals," Amrouche told Goal on Sunday.

"I believe it all started with conceding the goal inside six minutes. It is what gave Simba problems. It is difficult to take when you give away a goal early in the match. You come with a different scenario in your mind, and you end up getting a different one."

However, the tactician is optimistic the Tanzanian heavyweights can turn the tables around in the second leg.

"It is going to be tight for sure but you cannot rule anything out in football," Amrouche continued.

"It has to be tactical and with a strong mentality you can make a comeback."

Meanwhile, Wekundu wa Msimbazi information officer Haji Manara has stated they had lost to the better team on the matchday and admitted his team’s display was poor and sloppy, coupled with many silly mistakes.

"We have lost to a team who were the best of the day," Manara wrote on his social media pages . "We have played a very poor game and did not deserve to get anything from the game.

"We committed very many silly mistakes which deserved the humiliation we have received in Johannesburg but life must go on, we also have another 90 minutes to decide the destiny of the game in the return leg."

The defeat means Simba will require at least a 4-0 win in the return leg set for Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on May 22 to advance to the semi-finals.