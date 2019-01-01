‘The referee told me’ - Sadio Mane on Premier League fastest hat-trick

The Senegal international travels to the south coast to take on his former club and throws back to a memorable feat he created while at the club

Sadio Mane holds the record for scoring the fastest hat-trick in the English , and the star has opened on how he was informed of the feat he created.

Again, the Reds Player of the Month for March returns to where he made a name for himself before moving to the Merseyside.

One of his feats while turning out for the Saints was scoring the quickest treble in the division; one he recorded within three minutes in a 6-1 demolition of on May 16, 2015.

"Two minutes 56 seconds, I still remember that," Mane, speaking to Premier League website, recalls.

“I didn't even know that I had broken the record. You know who told me? It was the referee [Robert Madley].

"He told me, 'Mane, oh great, you broke the record, the fastest hat-trick ever.'

"I said, 'Oh, really? Thank you for the information by the way.'"

The international, who scored thrice against Liverpool while at Southampton, is yet to score against the Saints since leaving in the summer of 2016.

On Friday evening, he will, however, look to break his duck so as to help Jurgen Klopp's side reclaim the Premier League top spot from title rivals .