'The recovery is going very well' - Sanchez could make Inter return ahead of schedule

The Inter medical team are encouraged by the forward's recovery and are hopeful of an early return

Alexis Sanchez's recovery from ankle surgery is on track and the forward could return ahead of schedule.

Sanchez suffered a dislocated ankle and tendon damage while playing for against in October.

The need to have an operation meant three months on the sidelines , curtailing the early stages of his loan stay at San Siro from .

Inter's head of medical services Piero Volpi told La Cuarta that he is optimistic about Sanchez's speed of recovery, with the 30-year-old aiming to resume work with a ball in the near future.

"It is a delicate injury, but the recovery is going very well, the deadlines are being met," he said.

"Mid-January [is the return date] but we'll see. Alexis could even come back a little earlier if all goes well.

"He has not yet done work with the ball, but we hope that in the next few days we will have news about it. Everything is going well."

Inter's first game of 2020 is away to in the league on January 5, while they host a week later.

Sanchez has appeared in just four games for Antonio Conte’s side so far, beginning his Nerazzurri career with late substitute appearances in 1-0 wins against and at San Siro.

He scored on his only start, a 3-1 win at in late September, where he was later sent off.

He also played 66 minutes of a 2-1 defeat against at Camp Nou before suffering his away with Chile.

Sanchez joined Inter from Manchester United on a season-long loan in August after struggling to replicate his best form in a Red Devils shirt.

He had developed into one of the 's most prolific scorers during his time with , scoring 80 goals in 166 appearances, but failed to reach those heights following his move to Old Trafford in January 2018.

The Chilean scored just five goals in 45 matches before heading to San Siro, with Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer happy to let him leave despite his side's inconsistency in front of goal.