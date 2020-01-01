'The players I have will not give me positive results' - Mwadui coach Adam

The Shinyanga-based charges have conceded 33 goals in 15 top-tier matches played already

Mwadui FC coach Khalid Adam has conceded he will have to sign new players since the majority of the existing ones cannot give him the results he needs.

The Shinyanga-based side fell 5-0 to Yanga SC in their home game played at Sokoine Stadium on Saturday.

Burkinabe striker Yacouba Songne scored a brace and set up goals for Deus Kaseke and Tuisila Kisinda before Lamine Moro scored the fifth in favour of Timu ya Wananchi.

The tactician has promised changes will be made in the forthcoming Tanzanian transfer window.

"I have young players in the team who are still gaining experience," Adam told reporters.

"The players I have will not give me the results we need as a team and I will definitely bring in players. I do not want to say the number of players we will sign. I will bring on board as many quality players as the club can allow."

The tactician has also explained the plan the team had in the match against Timu ya Wananchi and how everything crumbled.

"Yanga is a good team and we knew winning against them would be a tall order," Adam added.

"Our plan was to try and contain them and ensure we do not concede in the first half. However, it did not happen because we conceded early.

"From that point, everything spoiled and did not go according to plan and we ended up conceding five goals."

Mwadui goalkeeper Mussa Mbise went on to explain what he thought contributed to the huge loss against Wananchi.

"We have new players and we are still creating a chemistry which I believe will be better as we continue playing games," the custodian said.

"Of course it is heartbreaking to be suffering defeats by a big margin but the coach has also seen it and I am confident he will get a lasting solution."

Mwadui are second last on the table with 10 points from 15 games. They have managed to get three wins, a draw and 11 losses. They have conceded 33 goals in the process and scored 11.

Yanga are enjoying a 10-point lead on the table.